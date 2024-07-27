FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:BLX)

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

TSE BLX opened at C$33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$36.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

