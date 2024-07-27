FY2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:PIF)

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PIF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$273.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.47.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.