Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 1,185.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

