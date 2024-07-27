Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BWS Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.54. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 412,238 shares trading hands.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $135,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

