Gary N. Geisel Sells 500 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MTB opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

