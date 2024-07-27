General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $290.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

