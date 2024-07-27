Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.320 EPS.
Getty Realty Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Getty Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on GTY
Getty Realty Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.