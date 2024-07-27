Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.320 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Company Profile

