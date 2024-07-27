Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,182,151 shares.

DNA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,182,773 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

