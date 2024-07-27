Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Up 3,618.9% in July

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 3,618.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 33.3 %
Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.97.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.