Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Up 3,618.9% in July

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 3,618.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 33.3 %

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

