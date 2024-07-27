Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 588.1% in July

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 588.1% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

