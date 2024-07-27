Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Purchases $270,600.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globe Life stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

