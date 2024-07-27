Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 111.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

In other news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

