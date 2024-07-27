Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 159.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

