Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.70, but opened at $77.53. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 42,995 shares traded.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 111.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.