Gravity Price Hits $0.0527 on Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Gravity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity has traded down 12% against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $380.80 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Gravity

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.0525823 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $29,520,956.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

