Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 199,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

