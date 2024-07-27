Greencoat Renewables (GRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.03.
About Greencoat Renewables
