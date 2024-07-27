Greencoat Renewables (GRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Friday. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.03.

About Greencoat Renewables

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.