Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in July

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.25.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

