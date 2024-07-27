Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 749.5% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GBOOY opened at $38.37 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $2.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

