Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 13,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Guangshen Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

