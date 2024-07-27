Gulf Investment Fund (GIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 6th

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.24 ($0.03) on Friday. Gulf Investment Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.64 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £929,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.37.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Read More

Dividend History for Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.