Gulf Investment Fund (GIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 6th

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gulf Investment Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.24 ($0.03) on Friday. Gulf Investment Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.64 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £929,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.37.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
