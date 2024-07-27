Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $623.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

