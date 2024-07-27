Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAFC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

