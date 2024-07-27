Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $37.16. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 504,818 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 272,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

