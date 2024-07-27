Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.42, but opened at $64.45. Hasbro shares last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 452,316 shares.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $70,544,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

