Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Haynes International worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

