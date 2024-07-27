Head to Head Contrast: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $560.58 million 0.26 $73.91 million $2.07 1.88 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.53 billion 0.78 $2.56 billion $1.58 14.03

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 13.11% 73.36% 15.25% MS&AD Insurance Group 5.71% 9.47% 1.32%

Summary

First Acceptance beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.