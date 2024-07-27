Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.53

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.53 and last traded at $151.17, with a volume of 3074861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.87.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,564,000 after buying an additional 520,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,682,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,536,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,578,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,097,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 141,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,823,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,121,000 after purchasing an additional 766,066 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

