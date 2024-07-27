Healthcare Services Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 744,527 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 74,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

