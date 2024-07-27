Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $835.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

