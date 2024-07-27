HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Eric A. Mendelson Sells 20,000 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HEI opened at $234.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 154.3% during the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

