Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $36.05 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

