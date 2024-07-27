Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 103,224 shares changing hands.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLX

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.