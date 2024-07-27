Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

