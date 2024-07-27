Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Herc worth $494,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRI opened at $154.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

