Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 21st

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

