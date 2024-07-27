Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 31549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $802.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

