HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 18248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119 in the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

