Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 2,564.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of HCMLY opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Holcim has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5685 per share. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

