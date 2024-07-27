Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.59552892 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $20,516,229.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

