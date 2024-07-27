Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBNC

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.