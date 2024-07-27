Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

