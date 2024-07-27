Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 33,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

