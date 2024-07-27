Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.