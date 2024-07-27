Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.26. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,259,730 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

