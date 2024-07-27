ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.000-15.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $323.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.17 and its 200 day moving average is $308.60. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.