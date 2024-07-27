ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Gap Down to $331.77

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $331.77, but opened at $310.00. ICON Public shares last traded at $317.67, with a volume of 176,078 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

