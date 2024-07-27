IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IDACORP worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDACORP by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 129,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in IDACORP by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 167,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.