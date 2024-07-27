IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Stock Up 3.7 %

LON IGG opened at GBX 934.50 ($12.09) on Friday. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 934.50 ($12.09). The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,262.84, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 822.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 940.50 ($12.16).

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.