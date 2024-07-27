IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

TSE IGM opened at C$39.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$41.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

